Gandapur challenges terrorism clauses against him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and challenged cases against him pertaining to protest at D-Chowk.

The petitioner has prayed the court to issue orders for removal of anti-terrorism act clauses from the case.

The KPK’s CM filed the case to IHC through his lawyer Haji Ajmal Khan Mehmand. It said that he had demonstrated his constitutional right to protest but a terrorism case was registered against him. He also prayed the court to suspend the terrorism clauses till the final judgment in the case.