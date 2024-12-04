Gandapur Challenges Terrorism Clauses Against Him
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 07:12 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and challenged cases against him pertaining to protest at D-Chowk
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and challenged cases against him pertaining to protest at D-Chowk.
The petitioner has prayed the court to issue orders for removal of anti-terrorism act clauses from the case.
The KPK’s CM filed the case to IHC through his lawyer Haji Ajmal Khan Mehmand. It said that he had demonstrated his constitutional right to protest but a terrorism case was registered against him. He also prayed the court to suspend the terrorism clauses till the final judgment in the case.
Recent Stories
CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on working
Drought hits food access for 26 million in southern Africa: UN
15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab
Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to be completed till Jan 30
Chairman CDA reviews plan for upgradation of Islamabad’s sports grounds
Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agriculture sector
Police get vacated illegally occupied property
Four killed in separate incidents of violence at Swabi
ATC cancels interim bail of Zain Qureshi in Jinnah House attack case
Karim, Fakhar discuss sports sector's uplift schemes in Swabi
PSDF launches skills development programme for transgenders
LDA's commercial, residential plots, sites auctioned
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on working2 minutes ago
-
15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to be completed till Jan 302 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agriculture sector8 minutes ago
-
Police get vacated illegally occupied property2 seconds ago
-
Four killed in separate incidents of violence at Swabi4 seconds ago
-
ATC cancels interim bail of Zain Qureshi in Jinnah House attack case5 seconds ago
-
LDA's commercial, residential plots, sites auctioned3 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office resolves 115 complaints in Nov 20243 minutes ago
-
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain for use of pulpit, nic ..8 minutes ago
-
Cash prizes distributed among dolphin force8 minutes ago
-
Ramesh meets delegation of minority community from PP-159 constituency8 minutes ago