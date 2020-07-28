Gandapur condemns attack on CTD team in Chillas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday condemned the firing incident on Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in Chillas.

Five personnel were martyred and five other were injured in a cross firing between the CTD team and the suspects, during a search operation in Ronai area of Chillas.

Expressing profound grief to the families of victims, the minister said the personnel had sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland that would not go in vain.

He lauded the role of security agencies to eradicate the menace of terrorism and vowed to continue the efforts till the elimination of last terrorist facilitator in the country.

He prayed for the departed soul and speedy recovery of the injured personnel in the incident.