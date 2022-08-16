Gandapur condemns attack on police team in Tank

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Gandapur has strongly condemned the attack by unidentified miscreants on policemen deployed with the teams of anti-polio campaign in district Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Gandapur has strongly condemned the attack by unidentified miscreants on policemen deployed with the teams of anti-polio campaign in district Tank.

In a condolence message, he expressed sympathies with families of the victims and said that sacrifices of the police force would be remembered and their blood would never be wasted.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members.

Gandapur said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the incident and assured early arrest of the culprits.