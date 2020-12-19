UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gandapur Condemns Indian Aggression At LoC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 08:13 PM

Gandapur condemns indian aggression at LoC

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday strongly condemned the recent Indian aggression at the Line of Control (LoC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday strongly condemned the recent Indian aggression at the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement, issued here, he said targeting the United Nations Military Observers is the height of Indian brutality and madness.

The Minister said that the United Nations and the international community will have to act to stop India from its extremist steps.

He said a befitting response will be given to any misadventure by India.

He said India has continuously been resorting to ceasefire violations along the LoC.

Related Topics

India United Nations Gilgit Baltistan From

Recent Stories

Russia Poised to Secure Sustainable Water Supplies ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest 17 gamblers: seize bet money, valuab ..

3 minutes ago

Marriage halls, shops fined over SOPs violation

3 minutes ago

DC chairs dist vigilance committee meeting

3 minutes ago

Family Policies Coordination Council discusses pro ..

1 hour ago

Dubai has 401 active licences in fisheries sector, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.