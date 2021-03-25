UrduPoint.com
Gandapur Condemns Naltar Valley Tragedy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 09:19 PM

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday condemned the Naltar Valley (GB) incident that claimed at least five lives and left seven other people injured after gunmen opened fire on a passenger vehicle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday condemned the Naltar Valley (GB) incident that claimed at least five lives and left seven other people injured after gunmen opened fire on a passenger vehicle.

In a statement issued here, he expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and assured the families of deceased to fully investigate the incident.

No one can escape the law, he said and vowed to bring the culprits to justice.

He appealed the masses to stay calm and not fell prey to any conspiracy.

The minister said entire nation stood with the affected families in their time of grief.

