Gandapur Condemns State Terrorism In IOJK, Urges World To Take Notice Of Inhuman Acts On Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:45 PM

Gandapur condemns state terrorism in IOJK, urges world to take notice of inhuman acts on Kashmiris

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday strongly condemned the continuing Indian state terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK), urging the international community to take immediate notice of Indian ongoing brutalities and inhuman acts on innocent Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday strongly condemned the continuing Indian state terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK), urging the international community to take immediate notice of Indian ongoing brutalities and inhuman acts on innocent Kashmiris.

In a statement, he said Indian occupying forces are massacring Kashmiri youth and inflicting worst kind of brutalities on innocent Kashmiris for the last seven decades.

He said extrajudicial killings are on the rise in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK).

He appreciated the valiant Kashmiris who have shown utmost resolve and steadfastness in their demand for right of self-determination despite all Indian atrocities.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that Pakistan would continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to just struggle of innocent Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

Ali Amin said Indian government through force was trying to change demographics of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir. He said Indian atrocities in IOJK could not shatter Kashmiris' resolve to get freedom from the occupied forces.

