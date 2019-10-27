(@imziishan)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Sunday expressed the confidence that the Kashmir issue would be resolved during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government as its effective diplomacy was working and the international community had started realizing sensitivity of the matter.

"There is a message for the people here and in Indian Occupied Kashmir that by the grace of Allah Almighty, we will go to every extent in providing Kashmiris their right to self-determination during this tenure," he said while addressing a public gathering here to mark the October 27 as 'Black Day.' He said Pakistan was engaged in effective diplomacy, which would yield required results, adding, "We are calling in sessions of Organization of Islamic Cooperation and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation on the Kashmir issue." Gandapur said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at all forums especially during his address at the recent session of United Nations General Assembly.

The minister urged the United Nations to play due role in resolving the Kashmir issue by implementing the resolutions adopted by its Security Council with regard to giving the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) their legitimate right of self-determination.

"Otherwise its credibility will remain under question." He warned the international community about repercussions of any increased tension between the two nuclear armed countries (Pakistan and India) over the lingering issue of Kashmir.

He highlighted the miseries of Kashmiris, who were short of basic amenities like food and medicine due to the prolonged curfew imposed by India on August 5 by suspending special status of the IOJ&K.

He said India made another history of brutality by revoking the articles and "Now, the world will remember August 5 as the darkest day in the history."Gandapur paid tribute to the people of Occupied Kashmir for being steadfast against Indian oppression and making unwavering struggle to get freedom of India's illegal occupation, adding "Kashmiris never accepted Indian dominance."He strongly condemned the arrest of Hurriyat leaders in IOJ&K and massive human rights violations and brutalities being committed by Indian troops to suppress the indigenous movement of Kashmiris.