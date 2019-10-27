MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Sunday expressed the confidence that the Kashmir issue would be resolved during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government as its effective diplomacy was working and the international community had started realizing sensitivity of the matter.

"There is a message for the people here and in Indian Occupied Kashmir that by the grace of Allah Almighty, we will go to every extent in providing Kashmiris their right to self-determination during this tenure," he said while addressing a public gathering here to mark the October 27 as 'Black Day.' He said Pakistan was engaged in effective diplomacy, which would yield required results, adding, "We are calling in sessions of Organization of Islamic Cooperation and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation on the Kashmir issue." Gandapur said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at all forums especially during his address at the recent session of United Nations General Assembly.

The minister urged the United Nations to play due role in resolving the Kashmir issue by implementing the resolutions adopted by its Security Council with regard to giving the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) their legitimate right of self-determination. "Otherwise its credibility will remain under question." He warned the international community about repercussions of any increased tension between the two nuclear armed countries (Pakistan and India) over the lingering issue of Kashmir.

He highlighted the miseries of Kashmiris, who were short of basic amenities like food and medicine due to the prolonged curfew imposed by India on August 5 by suspending special status of the IOJ&K.

He said India made another history of brutality by revoking the articles and "Now, the world will remember August 5 as the darkest day in the history." Gandapur paid tribute to the people of Occupied Kashmir for being steadfast against Indian oppression and making unwavering struggle to get freedom of India's illegal occupation, adding "Kashmiris never accepted Indian dominance." He strongly condemned the arrest of Hurriyat leaders in IOJ&K and massive human rights violations and brutalities being committed by Indian troops to suppress the indigenous movement of Kashmiris.

He paid rich tributes to the Kashmiris who are steadfast in their demand for UN acknowledged right to self determination for the past 72 years.

Ali Ameen informed the gathering that a number of countries, international organizations and media have supported principled stand of Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan presided over the congregation.

Other speakers including member British House of Lords, upper house of the British Parliament Lord Qurban Hussain said Kashmir is not a bilateral but international issue.

Addressing the rally, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that Modi's is today's Hitler who has not only unleashed a new wave of terror in Occupied Kashmir but also targeting civilian at Cease Fire line (CFL) which is a sheer violation of international law.

He said since August 5, illegal steps, Modi has imposed an undeclared war on CFL and Indian troops intentionally targeting civilians.

He thanked Pakistani nation and its all political parties for extending unwavering support to the Kashmiris for their liberation movement.

They demanded UN to devise some modalities for assisting Kashmiris in the Occupied Kashmir who are under curfew for the past 84 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that 27 members delegation comprising Pakistan's Sikh, Christian and Hindu community also attended the main black day gathering in the State's metropolis and condemned the illegal Indian occupation on Kashmir.

Kashmiris on both sides of Cease Fire Line (CFL) and world over observed black day on Sunday against Indian illegal and forcible occupation of state of Jammu and Kashmir on 27th Oct, 1947.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), rallies, demonstrations and protest gatherings were held in all small and big cities of the state under the auspices of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell, All Parties Huriyat Conference (APHC) and other religious and social organizations.

A big procession was also taken out at the conclusion of the rally. Collective prayer was also offered for the success of Kashmir liberation movement.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider along with the leadership of all political parties later handed over a memorandum to UN Observer Mission based in Muzaffarabad reminding the United Nations to immediately move for ensuring the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue under the spirit of its resolutions besides to save the humanity in the bleeding valley of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian repression unleashed for the last 72 years.