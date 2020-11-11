UrduPoint.com
Gandapur Confident Of PTI's Victory In GB Elections

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Gandapur confident of PTI's victory in GB elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur Wednesday expressed the confidence that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form a coalition government in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) after winning the elections with the help of Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM).

Addressing a public meeting at Skardu, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political leader who had taken a decision for granting provisional provincial status to the GB for removing sense of deprivation of its people.

Reiterating the PTI government's strong commitment of giving a provisional provincial status to the GB, Gandapur said the initiative would begin a new era of development and prosperity in the area that suffered due to slackness of the past regimes.

Amin regretted that the GB dwellers had been deprived of their constitutional rights for the last 73 years, adding, the prime minister had a vision to uplift the less-developed areas like GB and Federally Administered Tribal areas (FATA).

"The credit for FATA merger goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan," he remarked and pointed out that the incumbent government had given Rs 400 billion for removing sense of deprivation from the people of FATA.

He said both the parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) had governed the GB in the past but did not own its residents.

He urged the GB's people to use 'power of the vote' for their upcoming generations by casting vote to the PTI. The party, after coming into the power in GB, would carry out massive development work in the area, besides creating maximum job opportunities for its people, he added.

