PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur extended his congratulations to entire Muslim community on occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

In his message, he emphasized that birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) brought happiness and mercy not just to Muslims, but to all of humanity, and that his teachings serve as a comprehensive guide for mankind.

The CM described the Prophet's birth as a great favor from Allah, stating that love for him is a fundamental part of faith and that his life was a beacon for all people to achieve success in this world and the next.

Gandapur highlighted that the Prophet (PBUH) always taught the importance of respecting humanity, practicing forgiveness, upholding justice, and eliminating oppression.

He noted that the Prophet's Farewell Sermon is a manifesto that continues to guide people worldwide.

The CM urged the Muslim community to return to these universal teachings to restore their greatness and stressed that only by adopting the principles of the State of Medina can a developed Islamic welfare society be established.

He concluded by encouraging Muslims to use this blessed day to renew their commitment to reforming their character and actions in accordance with the Prophet’s example and to work towards building a just and fair society.