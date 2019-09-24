UrduPoint.com
Gandapur Directs Hospitals' Administration To Extend All Possible Treatment To Quake-injured

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 07:03 PM

Gandapur directs hospitals' administration to extend all possible treatment to quake-injured

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Tuesday directed administration of all public sector hospitals to provide best medical facilities to the injured who sustained multiple wounds after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted various parts of AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Tuesday directed administration of all public sector hospitals to provide best medical facilities to the injured who sustained multiple wounds after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted various parts of AJK.

The minister, who is on a visit to US to participate in rallies for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris, has also directed the local administration in AJK to ensure prompt rescue and relief operation in the affected areas, according to a message received here.

He said the government of Pakistan and people were standing by the people of Kashmir in this difficult time.

He further said the Federal government would extend financial assistance to the AJK government for rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure caused by the earthquake. Gandaur also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives precious lives in the tragedy.

