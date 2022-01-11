UrduPoint.com

Gandapur Directs Making Town Planning Compulsory Segment Of Rural Uplift

KP Minister for Local Governments and Rural Development (LG&RD), Faisal Amin Gandapur has directed local bodies' authorities in unequivocal terms for making town planning a compulsory segment of the rural development

He was presiding over a meeting of the officials of local governments and development authorities here in his office at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

The provincial minister said that the incumbent PTI government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has begun urban planning to meet the requirements of several decades in future.

Lamenting criminal negligence of the past rulers regarding the environment, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan while acknowledging the severity of the situation is planning a sincere role in making the environment pleasant and combating climate change, which was his long standing vision.

However, he said it is not less than a tragedy that due to poor planning of the past, besides residential and industrial estates, environmental pollution has also started to grip over our rural areas.

On this occasion, the provincial minister also gave guidelines regarding policies of the government and directed their implementation in letter and spirit.

Gandapur expressed satisfaction over the contention of the Project Director Dera Development Authority, Shah Jehan Khan regarding the vigorous plantation campaign at Dera Township.

During the campaign, he said, around 1000 big trees will be planted during the next one and half month and a target was also fixed for further plantation.

