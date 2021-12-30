Gandapur directs strict implementation on land-use, building bylaws in townships

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Thursday directed the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to ensure 100 percent implementation on land-use and building bylaws for making housing projects successful and environmentally friendly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Thursday directed the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to ensure 100 percent implementation on land-use and building bylaws for making housing projects successful and environmentally friendly.

"It must also meet environmental requirements, including open spaces inside and outside residential and commercial buildings, in order to maintain a clean and healthy environment for the people", he added. Similarly, he said, proper parking facilities are must in all buildings side by side with the wide roads and streets so that chances of traffic problems can be effectively averted and existing issues of traffic congestion can gradually be overcome.

He was addressing a briefing on Land Use and Building By-Laws of Peshawar Development Authority at Local Government Secretariat Peshawar. On this occasion Additional Director General PDA Engr Ijaz Afzal highlighted the prevailing laws of land use and buildings bylaws in townships, progress and difficulties faced as such and assured full implementation of instructions of provincial government in this regard. Provincial Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian was also present on the occasion.

Faisal Amin Gandapur clarified that in townships, maximum arrangement for ventilation, sunlight and open space inside buildings and modern sanitation and drainage systems were required to make townships successful from all aspects. "The use of modern technology also makes urban development easier and more comfortable", he maintained.

The minister, however, expressed satisfaction that all the urban development authorities in the province, including the PDA, have formulated and implemented unambiguous building bylaws, rules and regulations in this regard. He hoped that the government agencies along with the authorities and townships would strictly abide by the laws of land-use and buildings construction so that the stain of backwardness could be completely washed away from our urban and rural settlements.

Besides, all our townships should be in harmony with the requirements of nature and have healthy environment to even become a tourists destinations, a key component of which is maximum tree plantation and extensive afforestation, he added.

Engr Ijaz Afzal told that the PDA criteria for land-use and townships is roads width with 25 to 30% of the total area. Similarly 5 to 7.5% is allocated for open and recreational areas, 7 to 10% for utility facilities, 2 to 3% for commercial and another 2 to 5% for miscellaneous purposes. The remaining 45 to 52%, he said, is allowed for construction of residential buildings. Similarly, 10% on the back of a building with three marlas of land will have to be left for open space while over 3 marlas and less than 7 marlas plots have to allocate 10 feet open on the back of the building, 7 to 10 marla and one kanal will have 10f open space on the back and ten feet in the front of the building.

Likewise 20 feet front, 15 feet back and five feet each open space is must on the left and right sides of plots over one canal. He said that violations of these building bylaws are subject to heavy fines at various rates which are strictly enforced.

The minister was further told that only three storeys with basement, ground and first floor are allowed for residential houses under building rules. While residential buildings on less than four kanal plots are allowed to have only ten storeys including basement and over 10 storeys allowed on more than four kanals of land in which proper parking facilities are also required. He was told that Land-Use and Building Control Council and the Authority are also established for the preparation and implementation of these bylaws.

The minister was further told that the Chairman of the Council is the Chief Minister and Vice-Chairman is the Provincial Minister for Local Government while the secretaries of Public Health Engineering, Irrigation, Communications & Works, Environment, Transport, Industries and Agriculture and five experts, three of whom are from the private sector, are included as its members.

The provincial minister termed these township rules and procedures as most satisfactory and said that strict implementation on building bylaws could guarantee the success of such residential projects.