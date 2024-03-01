Open Menu

Gandapur Elected As KP CM

Published March 01, 2024

Gandapur elected as KP CM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Ali Amin Gandapur has been elected as Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) here Friday.

The newly elected speaker, namely Babar Saleem Swati, who took the oath yesterday, presided over the KP Assembly session.

In the 106th House, Ali Amin Gandapur bagged 90 votes, while PML-N candidate Dr. Ibadullah Khan managed to secure 16 votes, private news channels reported.

