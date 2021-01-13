UrduPoint.com
Gandapur Exhorts Parents To Prevent Seminaries Students' Participation In PDM 'Jalsas'

Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Gandapur exhorts parents to prevent seminaries students' participation in PDM 'Jalsas'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday exhorted the parents of seminaries' students to refrain their children from participating in the Pakistan Democratic Movement's upcoming public meetings.

He made the passionate appeal at a news conference, held here to aware masses about the corruption, committed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman during the past regimes.

Flanked by Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed, he said that the opposition parties' alliance was out to protect their corrupt leaders and corruption as well by using the seminaries' students as a tool.

Gandapur said he wanted to inform the masses that the assets of Fazal-ur-Rehman was growing by leaps and bounds, which ultimately helped the government to expose his corruption tactics.

He said the National Accountability Bureau had summoned Maulana in a case pertaining to the accumulation of wealth beyond known sources of income, but he did not appeared before the Bureau that showed clearly he had nothing to justify the money, as stashed during the past governments' tenure.

"Maualna was not above the law and would be held accountable by the people for his corrupt practices," he observed.

To a query, the minister said evidence against Maulana had been gathered and would soon be shared with the departments concerned for further legal action. It had already been made public so as to expose the JUI-F chief's corruption.

More Stories From Pakistan

