Gandapur expresses grief over demise of member GB council Saeed Afzal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Ali Amin Gandapur Friday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Member Gilgit-Baltistan Council Saeed Afzal.

In his condolence message, Minister said Saeed Afzal always raised his voice for the rights of the people of GB.

Gandapur prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the departed soul high ranks in Jannah, Radio Pakistan/private news channel reported.