UrduPoint.com

Gandapur Felicitates New Office Bearers Of Press Clubs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:36 PM

Gandapur felicitates new office bearers of press clubs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Govts & Rural Development (LG&RD) Faisal Amin Gandapur Monday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Chakdara, Malakand and Bara Press Clubs.

In his separate messages of felicitation to the newly elected presidents Shah Faisal Afghani, Rab Nawaz Saghar and Kamran Afridi, the provincial minister expressed the hope that the newly elected journalists representatives would not only work for the welfare of the journalists community, rather would also promote high values and professionalism in regional journalism and would thus play role to highlight the problems of the people in a positive manner.

He said that the recent local body elections have been organized by the provincial government with sole aim to solve the problems of the people at the grass-root level and expressed the hope that it would have far reaching effects in this regard.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Body Elections Malakand Shah Faisal Afridi Government

