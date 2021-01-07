Gandapur for providing state-of-the-art health facilities to GB people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday said that Federal government was striving hard for the provision of state-of-the-art health care facilities to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

All the major hospitals and basic health care units of GB would be equipped with modern technology for the convenience to the residents, the minister said in a meeting with GB health minister Haji Gulber Khan here.

"It was the prime objective of the Pakistan Tahreek-Insaf government to make sure the availability of CT-Scan, laboratories, ultrasound machines and beds at each hospital at the area.

Gandapur assured the minister for providing adequate funds to improve the health sector of GB.

Gulber khan lauded the decision of federal government to provide health cards to GB locals for availing medical treatment at any hospital.

He said his government will work hard to bring Gb at par with other provinces.