UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gandapur For Providing State-of-the-art Health Facilities To GB People

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Gandapur for providing state-of-the-art health facilities to GB people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday said that Federal government was striving hard for the provision of state-of-the-art health care facilities to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

All the major hospitals and basic health care units of GB would be equipped with modern technology for the convenience to the residents, the minister said in a meeting with GB health minister Haji Gulber Khan here.

"It was the prime objective of the Pakistan Tahreek-Insaf government to make sure the availability of CT-Scan, laboratories, ultrasound machines and beds at each hospital at the area.

Gandapur assured the minister for providing adequate funds to improve the health sector of GB.

Gulber khan lauded the decision of federal government to provide health cards to GB locals for availing medical treatment at any hospital.

He said his government will work hard to bring Gb at par with other provinces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Gilgit Baltistan Government

Recent Stories

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

51 minutes ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

1 hour ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

1 hour ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

1 hour ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

1 hour ago

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.