Gandapur found Rs 1.2mln defaulter of PESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Former Federal Minister and local PTI leader from district DI Khan Ali Amin Gandapur found a defaulter of Rs 1.2 million of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO).

Despite repeated notices, the PTI leader didn't pay the outstanding electricity dues of his residence including reference No 13269310816800-U and 13269120537501-U, following the disconnection of the power supply by the company.

A PESCO official said that Ali Amin Gandapur was a defaulter of Cantt and City feeders.