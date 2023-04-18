UrduPoint.com

Gandapur Gets Post-arrest Bail In Audio Leak Case

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Gandapur gets post-arrest bail in audio leak case

A lower court on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case and ordered to release him from jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :A lower court on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case and ordered to release him from jail.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan, in the decision which he had reserved on Monday, instructed the defence to submit surety bonds of Rs 300,000 for his client's bail.

At the outset of hearing, the case investigation officer submitted his reply in the bail plea of Gandapur.

The Golra Police Station had registered a first information report against Gandapur.

