Gandapur Grieved Over Army Helicopter Crash In Siachin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:23 PM

Gandapur grieved over army helicopter crash in Siachin

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the army helicopter crash in Siachen

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the army helicopter crash in Siachen.

In his condolence message, he extended sympathy to the families of the martyred army officers in the accident.

Security officials and jawans are sacrificing their lives for the protection of the motherland, he said.

Security agencies from Khanjarab to Gwadar are performing their duties to defend the country. The whole nation salutes the security agencies for making Pakistan safe, he added.

