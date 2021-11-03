Gandapur grieved over Baloch bus tragedy in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday grieved over the bus accident which took precious lives and left several others injured in Baloch area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a message received here, the Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

He directed the quarters concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured.