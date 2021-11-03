UrduPoint.com

Gandapur Grieved Over Baloch Bus Tragedy In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:44 PM

Gandapur grieved over Baloch bus tragedy in AJK

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday grieved over the bus accident which took precious lives and left several others injured in Baloch area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday grieved over the bus accident which took precious lives and left several others injured in Baloch area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a message received here, the Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

He directed the quarters concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Best

Recent Stories

Belarusian Charge d'Affaires Summoned to Polish Fo ..

Belarusian Charge d'Affaires Summoned to Polish Foreign Ministry After Border In ..

47 seconds ago
 Coaster falls into gorge: 23 killed, 13 injured i ..

Coaster falls into gorge: 23 killed, 13 injured in AJK

50 seconds ago
 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first glimpse of h ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first glimpse of her son

8 minutes ago
 NEST BoD meeting approves budget for scholarships ..

NEST BoD meeting approves budget for scholarships 2021-22

53 seconds ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

5 minutes ago
 SC directs provinces to submit reports on tree pla ..

SC directs provinces to submit reports on tree plantation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.