ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Minster for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In his condolence message, Ali Amin prayed for the highest rank in Jannah for the departed soul.

He said late Dr Qadeer made the country's defence invincible. His services would never be forgotten, the minister added.