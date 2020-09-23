UrduPoint.com
Gandapur Hails Turkish President For Raising Voice In Support Of Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 44 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:40 PM

Gandapur hails Turkish President for raising voice in support of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday expressed his gratitude for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for once again raising his voice in support of the rights of Kashmiri people during address to the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Turkey has always supported Pakistan's stance on Kashmir and the entire nation values it's role on the Kashmir issue, the minister said in a statement issued here.

He said the two countries are linked with strong ties of religion; civilization and brotherhood, and hoped that it would further strengthen in the future.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would highlight the Kashmir issue in befitting manner in his upcoming address to the UNGA, adding that world must implement the United Nations resolutions in letter and spirit to settle the Kashmir issue.

