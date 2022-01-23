UrduPoint.com

Gandapur Inaugurates Plantation Drive, Directs For Beautification Of Dera Township

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Gandapur inaugurates plantation drive, directs for beautification of Dera Township

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur Saturday inaugurated plantation campaign by planting a sapling in Benazir Park after holding a meeting with the staff of Dera Development Authority (DDA), at D.I.Khan.

The minister was briefed in detail about plantation campaign that was run in collaboration with the KP Forest Department. In the first phase, 1000 saplings would be planted inside Dera Township while it would be expanded in the next spring season. Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed and Project Director Shah Jehan were also accompanied by the visiting minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Amin Gandapur directed Project Director DDA to devise a comprehensive planning for beautification of township. He also directed for generating designs for making parks of township more attractive keeping in view greenery and natural beauty.

Later the elders of Dera Township met with the minister and lauded their efforts for beautification of the township and extended their support in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

