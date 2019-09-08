Gandapur inspects security measures for Muharram in Dera

DIKHAN, Sept. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::Federal Minister for Kasmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur visited different Imambargahs in the district and inspected security arrangements made for peaceful observance of Muharramul Haram.

He was accompanied by MPA Faisal Amin Gandapur, Commissioner Javed Khan Marwat, Regional Police Officer Feroz Shah and officers of district administration and police.

Gandapur was briefed by police official regarding measures taken by police for protection of people and their properties during Muharram.

The minister also inspected different routes of mourning processions and directed the security personnel to ensure foolproof security for the mourners.

He was met with in-charges (motawali) and heads of different Imambargas and inquired facilities providing by the government on Muharram.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister expressed satisfaction over security measures taken by the district administration for mourning processions and appreciated the steps taken by district administration and police to observe Muharramul Haram with religious reverence.