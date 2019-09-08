UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gandapur Inspects Security Measures For Muharram In Dera

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 08:50 PM

Gandapur inspects security measures for Muharram in Dera

DIKHAN, Sept. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::Federal Minister for Kasmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur visited different Imambargahs in the district and inspected security arrangements made for peaceful observance of Muharramul Haram.

He was accompanied by MPA Faisal Amin Gandapur, Commissioner Javed Khan Marwat, Regional Police Officer Feroz Shah and officers of district administration and police.

Gandapur was briefed by police official regarding measures taken by police for protection of people and their properties during Muharram.

The minister also inspected different routes of mourning processions and directed the security personnel to ensure foolproof security for the mourners.

He was met with in-charges (motawali) and heads of different Imambargas and inquired facilities providing by the government on Muharram.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister expressed satisfaction over security measures taken by the district administration for mourning processions and appreciated the steps taken by district administration and police to observe Muharramul Haram with religious reverence.

Related Topics

Police Gilgit Baltistan Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Dubai Metro is a key pillar of our infrastructure, ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi leading global efforts to shape future o ..

36 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses bill on ..

1 hour ago

UAE welcomes energy industry’s thought leaders a ..

2 hours ago

Kazakh Ambassador proud of UAE&#039;s mission to I ..

2 hours ago

SCI spends AED2.5 billion on charitable projects

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.