Gandapur launches Gender Parity Report 2024 of KP Govt

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, officially launched the Gender Parity Report 2024 of KP Government at a ceremony held at the Chief Minister's House on Tuesday in connection with International Women’s Day

The event, organized by the Provincial Commission on the Status of Women, was attended by Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Suraiya Bibi, officials from the Social Welfare Department, and a large number of women from various fields.

The Gender Parity Report 2024 is a comprehensive data-driven document that highlights gender equality trends in the province, providing insights into access to services, socio-economic participation, and political representation of men and women. The report aims to serve as a guiding document for stakeholders working towards gender equality.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister Gandapur emphasized the importance of accurate data for policy making and decision-making, and commended the officials involved in compiling the report, stating that no developmental initiative can succeed without reliable data.

He assured that the issues identified in the report would be addressed on a priority basis, and after endorsement by the provincial assembly, it would be shared with the Federal government to encourage nationwide efforts for gender equality.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to women’s participation in economic and social programs, particularly through the Ehsaas Youth Employment and Ehsaas Skills Development initiatives.

He said that women, who make up more than half of the country’s population, are key to national progress and that protecting the rights of women and marginalized groups is essential for prosperity.

Highlighting efforts in girls’ education, he remarked that the provincial government had established 2,800 Girls’ Community Schools, providing education to thousands of girls.

Additionally, a voucher scheme had been launched to enroll out-of-school girls, while scholarships and stipends were being provided to reduce the dropout rate in government schools.

Ali Amin Gandapur stated that to improve women’s safety and access to justice, the government has set up Women Police Desks in police stations and established Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Courts across the province, and special open forums (Khuli Kacheris) are being organized under the Public Agenda Program to address women’s issues on a priority basis.

The Chief Minister said the provincial government has launched Sahara Card Program, which provides a monthly stipend of Rs. 10,000 to widows aged 45 and above. Additionally, the government is facilitating women’s inheritance rights, ensuring they receive their legal share of property.

Gandapur noted that 30% of the users of the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) service are women, which he described as an encouraging sign of progress.

He stressed that the government is focusing on previously neglected sectors to ensure equal opportunities for all. Concluding his address, the Chief Minister emphasized that islam clearly defines the rights of all individuals, including women, and asserted that adhering to Islamic teachings would help resolve many societal challenges.

The launch of the Gender Parity Report 2024 marks a significant step towards data-driven policymaking for gender equality, reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to women’s empowerment and inclusive development.

