Gandapur Leak Audio Exposed PTI's Hidden Agenda: Zubair

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Gandapur leak audio exposed PTI's hidden agenda: Zubair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Muhammad Zubair said on Monday that Ali Amin Gandapur leaked audio had exposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's hidden agenda of long march.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PTI chief aimed at misguiding the youth, while PML-N believes in the rule of law and stands with true democratic norms.

He said that Imran Khan should sit with the government unconditionally on matters of national interest instead of dictating government.

The general elections would be held after the current assembly's constitutional term came to a conclusion, he said.

