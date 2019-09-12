Gandapur meets AJK Prime Minister

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 12 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Ameen Gandapur Thursday met AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the Federal capital on Thursday and discussed with him the continual deteriorating human rights situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, it was officially said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that unprecedented Kashmir solidarity rallies and functions have moralized Kashmiris, an AJK government statement issued Thursday night said.

Lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan's scheduled Friday (Sept 13) visit to Muzaffarabad, Farooq Haider said that Khan's visit will give us positive message on the other side of cease fire line and world that people of Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan are backing their brothers and sisters in their just and principled struggle for freedom of the homeland from Indian yoke.

The Prime Minister said that Indian government is using brute force and pursuing oppression against the innocent Kashmiris to silence their voice.

He said there is acute shortage of medicines, food and other commodities. People could not come out from their houses due to curfew and security clampdown. "It is the moral obligation of international community to use their influence in lifting curfew, accesses of international human rights organizations to the occupied valley for assisting Kashmiris", he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Ameen Gandapur said that Prime Minister Pakistan visit to Muzaffarabad is to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people who are facing oppression and suppression at the hands of Indian troops.

He said that the public gathering will be a message of national unity on the issue of Kashmir. National flags of Pakistan and Kashmir will flat at the event.

The Minister said Pakistan will continue its diplomatic struggle and lead liberation movement to a logical conclusion.