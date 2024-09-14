Open Menu

Gandapur Must Focus On Own Performance Rather Than Attacking Institutions: Muqam

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Gandapur must focus on own performance rather than attacking institutions: Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Engr. Amir Muqam, on Saturday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur should focus on his own performance rather than attacking national institutions.

Speaking in the National Assembly on a point of order, the minister stressed that the Chief Minister needs to adopt a constructive approach to address the province's challenges.

Amir Muqam said that the sacrifices made by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for peace should not be undermined, and no one will be allowed to sabotage these efforts.

He praised the role of the armed forces in maintaining law and order in the province, noting their continued sacrifices during difficult times.

The minister strongly condemned the unfortunate incident that took place in Parliament and expressed dissatisfaction with opposition leaders who persist in criticizing political figures.

Amir Muqam also voiced concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting that some residents are afraid to leave their homes at night.

Condemning Gandapur’s remarks against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the minister stressed that women should be treated with respect and their dignity upheld.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan must understand the ground realities and work towards the country's betterment.

Mustafa Kamal warned that failing to recognize the current situation could lead to widespread disillusionment among PTI members, potentially causing them to leave the party.

He emphasized the importance of directly engaging with party leaders to address these issues, rather than relying on ineffective indirect communication.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri said that protecting democracy and the Parliament would serve the country's best interests. She urged unity and the need for constructive measures to help the country emerge from its current crisis.

APP/sra-zah

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Law And Order Parliament Democracy Amir Muqam Lead Women From Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

16 minutes ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

3 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

6 hours ago
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

6 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

10 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan