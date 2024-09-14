Gandapur Must Focus On Own Performance Rather Than Attacking Institutions: Muqam
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Engr. Amir Muqam, on Saturday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur should focus on his own performance rather than attacking national institutions.
Speaking in the National Assembly on a point of order, the minister stressed that the Chief Minister needs to adopt a constructive approach to address the province's challenges.
Amir Muqam said that the sacrifices made by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for peace should not be undermined, and no one will be allowed to sabotage these efforts.
He praised the role of the armed forces in maintaining law and order in the province, noting their continued sacrifices during difficult times.
The minister strongly condemned the unfortunate incident that took place in Parliament and expressed dissatisfaction with opposition leaders who persist in criticizing political figures.
Amir Muqam also voiced concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting that some residents are afraid to leave their homes at night.
Condemning Gandapur’s remarks against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the minister stressed that women should be treated with respect and their dignity upheld.
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan must understand the ground realities and work towards the country's betterment.
Mustafa Kamal warned that failing to recognize the current situation could lead to widespread disillusionment among PTI members, potentially causing them to leave the party.
He emphasized the importance of directly engaging with party leaders to address these issues, rather than relying on ineffective indirect communication.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri said that protecting democracy and the Parliament would serve the country's best interests. She urged unity and the need for constructive measures to help the country emerge from its current crisis.
