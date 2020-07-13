UrduPoint.com
Gandapur Pays Homage To Kashmiri Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday paid homage to 22 Kashmiris martyred who was killed by the troops of Dogra Maharaja on July 13, 1931 for appearing outside the Central Jail in Srinagar in support of Abdul Qadeer who was charged for propelling people to defy the Dogra Rule.

In his message on Kashmir Martyrs Day, being observed across the country, today and both sides of the Line of Control, he said the Martyrs had sacrificed their lives for the glory of islam and the right to self determination for Kashmiris.

India has failed badly to break the determination and courage of Kashmiri people and the sun of freedom would be rise soon in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The Minister said, Pakistan would never step back for supporting the innocent people of Kashmir until the provision of their due rights and freedom.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said would continue to plead the case of Kashmiris at every international forum as their Ambassador and Lawyer.\867

