Gandapur pays homage to Lieutenant Nasir Hussain

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur paid homage to Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid who embraced martyrdom on Thursday in a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) blast by terrorists in North Waziristan.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Pak Army officer, the minister said the sacrifices rendered by the soldiers to safe guard the country's boarders were unforgettable.

Security forces officers and soldiers were risking their lives to protect the motherland and were determined to eliminate the remnants of terrorism in the country, said GandapurThe role of Pakistan Army has always been commendable, whether it was eradication of Corona virus or relief to flood victims, the minster added.