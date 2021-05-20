Gandapur pays homage to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khwaja Ghani Lone

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday paid homage to prominent Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq And Khwaja Abdul Ghani Lone on their martyrdom anniversaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday paid homage to prominent Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq And Khwaja Abdul Ghani Lone on their martyrdom anniversaries.

People from both sides of the Line of Control valued the Kashmiri leaders who sacrificed their lives in just freedom struggle, the minister said in a statement issued here.

He said despite the passage of seven decades, the right to self-determination movement was alive due to the immense sacrifices of these leaders and thousands of kashmiris. The Kashmir cause being highlighted at every international fora due to their struggle against Indian oppression.

The third generation of Kashmiris was determined for right to self-determination and fighting each day against Indian state terrorism, said the minister.

Gandapur said there was not a single day in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) when occupied forces targeted the unarmed Kashmiris and extra judicially killed Kashmiri youth under the guise of so-called search operations.

He warned that under the prevailing Coronavirus situation in IIOJK , the Hindu extremist government of Narendra Modi could play a vicious game at the valley to achieve its nefarious intentions.

The minister said the relations between Pakistan and India could never be restored untill the resolution of Kashmir issue.

Ali Amin Gandapur urged the international community to play their due role in resolving both the issues Kashmir and Palestine to maintain world peace.

He clarified that the people of occupied Kashmir and Palestine were the victims of worst state terrorism which extremely dangerous to the world peace.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to support the people of Kashmir and Palestinian as long as they did not achieve their inalienable rights.