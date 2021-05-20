UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gandapur Pays Homage To Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khwaja Ghani Lone

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:14 PM

Gandapur pays homage to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khwaja Ghani Lone

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday paid homage to prominent Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq And Khwaja Abdul Ghani Lone on their martyrdom anniversaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday paid homage to prominent Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq And Khwaja Abdul Ghani Lone on their martyrdom anniversaries.

People from both sides of the Line of Control valued the Kashmiri leaders who sacrificed their lives in just freedom struggle, the minister said in a statement issued here.

He said despite the passage of seven decades, the right to self-determination movement was alive due to the immense sacrifices of these leaders and thousands of kashmiris. The Kashmir cause being highlighted at every international fora due to their struggle against Indian oppression.

The third generation of Kashmiris was determined for right to self-determination and fighting each day against Indian state terrorism, said the minister.

Gandapur said there was not a single day in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) when occupied forces targeted the unarmed Kashmiris and extra judicially killed Kashmiri youth under the guise of so-called search operations.

He warned that under the prevailing Coronavirus situation in IIOJK , the Hindu extremist government of Narendra Modi could play a vicious game at the valley to achieve its nefarious intentions.

The minister said the relations between Pakistan and India could never be restored untill the resolution of Kashmir issue.

Ali Amin Gandapur urged the international community to play their due role in resolving both the issues Kashmir and Palestine to maintain world peace.

He clarified that the people of occupied Kashmir and Palestine were the victims of worst state terrorism which extremely dangerous to the world peace.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to support the people of Kashmir and Palestinian as long as they did not achieve their inalienable rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World Palestine Narendra Modi Jammu Gilgit Baltistan From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in virtual meeting of APA&#039;s ..

1 minute ago

117,863 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tur ..

14 minutes ago

Campaign for DR Congo's war victims puts Rwanda's ..

3 seconds ago

SCCI urges KP govt to ensure relief to Covid-19 hi ..

5 seconds ago

FM Qureshi to address UNGA session at 8 pm : Farru ..

6 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.