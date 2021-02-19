UrduPoint.com
Gandapur Pays Homage To Mountaineer Ali Sadpara

Fri 19th February 2021

Gandapur pays homage to mountaineer Ali Sadpara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday paid tribute to Pakistani mountaineer Ali sad Para, after his family officially declared him dead in a press conference in Skardu, the other day.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two other climbers including Iceland's John Snorri Sigurjónsson and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto were last seen on February 5, near the Bottleneck on K2 as they attempted to reach the summit of the Savage Mountain.

Ali Sadpara laid down his life to shine the name of Pakistan and he would always be remembered, he said in a statement issued here.

Expressing his deep condolence to the families of three climbers, he said the other two mountaineers were not only the hero of their respective countries but ours as well.

He also lauded the efforts of Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies to carried out a massive rescue operation for the climbers that had been acknowledged across the globe.

