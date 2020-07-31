Gandapur pays homage to Sardar Ibrahim Khan on 17th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday paid homage to Azad Jammu and (AJK) Kashmir Ghazi-i-Millat founding president Sardar Ibrahim Khan on his 17 death anniversary for his historical role in Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self-determination.

The renowned Kashmir freedom movement leader died on July 31, 2003 after serving as the president of the state of Jammu and Kashmir for four terms.

Ibrahim had not only practically participated in the freedom struggle of Kashmir but also chaired the historic meeting at Srinagar that passed the resolution of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan in 1947 that reflected his deep affection with Pakistan, the minister said in a message issued here.

He said the people of Kashmir were devoted to the ideology of late Ibrahim and it would not allow India to succeed in its nefarious design in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said the Indian government with its unilateral and illegal action on August 5, last year, to change the special status of Jammu and Kashmir had further accelerated the human rights violation in the IIOJK.

He said India after August 5, once again violated international law and the UN Security Council resolutions and trying to change the demographics of IIOJK.

Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris, politically, morally and diplomatically till their right to self-determination, besides exposing Modi fascist policies before the world, the minister remarked.