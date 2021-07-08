UrduPoint.com
Gandapur Pays Tribute To Burhan Wani On His Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday paid tribute to Burhan Wani, a young Kashmiri freedom fighter who was martyred in July 8, 2016 by the Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Burhan has given a new life to the Kashmir independence movement by sacrificing his life and now has become a symbol of freedom and courage for the Kashmiri people, " the minister said in a message on his fifth martyrdom anniversary being observed on both sides of the Line of Control on July 08 (today).

Gandapur said world must stop Indian brutalities as the atrocities of the occupying forces were increasing day by day in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) and thousands of Kashmiris were being killed in fake encounters.

India must acknowledge its defeat in front of the determination and courage of Kashmiri youth as it did not oppress their freedom struggle despite tyranny and barbarism, he said.

He appealed to the international community and the UN to unleash their preventive diplomacy to redeem the right of self determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

