Gandapur Pays Tribute To The Sacrifices Of Kashmiri People

Sat 24th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Gandapur pays tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur paid tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people on the occasion of foundation day of Azad Kashmir.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination, reported by Radio Pakistan.

He also said the world should take notice of Indian inhuman acts and brutalities in the occupied territory, as well as he demanded imposition of sanctions on India.

The Minister said support for Kashmiri's is swelling at the international level due to the efforts of the government, while Prime Minister Imran Khan is raising the voice of oppressed Kashmiri people as an advocate and ambassador of Kashmiri's.

The Kashmiri youth are determined just like their ancestors to get their right to self-determination, he added.

