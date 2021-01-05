UrduPoint.com
Gandapur Reminds UN To Fulfill Its Commitment To Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:00 PM

Gandapur reminds UN to fulfill its commitment to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday urged the United Nations to fulfill its commitment by granting right to self-determination to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Thousands of Kashmiris have rendered sacrifices for their inalienable right to self-determination as guaranteed to them under the UN charter and by the UNSC, he said in his message on Kashmiris 72nd right to self-determination day being observed on January 5.

India itself had taken the Kashmir issue to the UN forum and now flouting its resolutions, said Gandapur.

He said the so-called democracy and secularism was buried in India especially after the illegal action of August 5, 2019, aimed at changing the demographics of IIOJK.

Last year, the minister said India had martyred hundreds of civilians along the Line of Control and targeted UN observers' vehicle that exposed its real face to the world.

The entire world had termed India the worst country for religious freedom and human rights due to its unstoppable inhumane acts in the valley as well as across the country.

He held India responsible for heinous acts of terrorism in Pakistan, adding that Pakistan has provided evidence of Indian nexus with terrorist organizations to the United Nations.

Gandapur said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken practical steps to raise Kashmir issue at every world forum.

"Voices are being raised for the rights of Kashmiris all over the world including the European Union and the British Parliament, " he noted.

He stressed upon UN to take immediate action against India to curb Hindu extremist activities for maintaining peace in South Asia region.

