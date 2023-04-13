Gandapur sent jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :A local court on Thursday sent PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur to Adiala Jail on judicial remand in an FIR pertaining to expressing the controversial statement on a private news channel.

The accused was produced before the court of senior civil judge Ahtisham Aalam after the end of his two-day remand.

The police prayed to the court to grant more custody of the accused for further investigation.

The court rejected the request for more remand and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court also granted permission to CTD police to include Gandapur in the investigation prcess.