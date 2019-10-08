UrduPoint.com
Gandapur Serves Legal Notice To JUI-F Chief

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:14 PM

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Tuesday served a legal notice to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Tuesday served a legal notice to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The notice was delivered at his Madrasa's address.

The minister, in a press statement, advised the Maulana to prepare his response for the legal notice instead of making lame excuses.

Ali Amin Gandapur in a press conference on Monday announced to serve the legal notice to the Maulana seeking damages for Rs 50 billion for making anti-state and derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the Maulana was indulging in the politics of blackmailing and fanning religious hatred among the people to save his political career.

The minister also urged the parents of seminary students to prevent their children from participating in the so-called "Azadi march" of the JUI-F and not to become part of the agenda of foreign masters of the religious leader.

Under the influence of foreign powers, the minister said, the JUI-F chief had launched a malicious campaign to portray a negative image of the country across the world.

