Gandapur, Shehryar Afridi grieve over Quetta blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday condemned the blast in the parking lot of a hotel in Quetta, Balochistan.

The powerful explosion in the parking lot of Serena Hotel, Quetta killed at least four persons and several others injured on Wednesday evening.

The minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the incident and said those who wanted to destroy the peace of Pakistan would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

The law enforcement agencies would thwart enemy's efforts to spread terrorism in the country, he said in a statement issued here.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi expressed his sympathy with the families of blast victims and prayed for the departed souls.

He said the entire nation stood united against terrorism, adding that the government would leave no stone unturned to eliminate terrorists and their facilitators in the country.