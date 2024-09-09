Gandapur should retract inappropriate remarks against journalists: Patel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday said that the journalists community had demanded the retraction of inappropriate remarks by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur made by him at the Sangjani meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday said that the journalists community had demanded the retraction of inappropriate remarks by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur made by him at the Sangjani meeting.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that the journalists had staged a walkout from the House in protest against the KP CM's comments against their community.

Gandapur had deeply hurt the sentiments of media persons, he added. The journalists were facing threats to their lives and well-being, and they wanted the Parliament to take a stand in their support.

Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub also condemned the remarks, calling the journalists community highly professional.

He said he and his party colleagues in the House tendered an unconditional apology to the journalists.

Chief Minister Gandapur should do the same, he added.

Syed Amin-Ul-Haque of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan also strongly condemned Gandapur's comments, assuring that his party stood with the journalists.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) senior leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said that on the Speaker’s directive, he had met the journalists, who expressed their concerns regarding the remarks.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan apologized to the journalists on behalf of KP CM Gandapur and assured that his party supported the community.

The Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA), however, asked the PTI leadership to ensure that Gandapur tenders an apology publicly as he had made offensive remarks publicly.

Gandapur should release a video message immediately, apologizing to the journalists for his remarks, it added.