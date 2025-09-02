Gandapur stresses Kalabagh dam’s importance , urges national consensus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has said that a very important national project, the Kalabagh Dam, is being stopped because of politics. He said that this is a loss for people today and for future generations.

He was talking to the media in Islamabad. He said, "Not building the Kalabagh Dam is unfair to the country and to our children's future." He explained that the dam would be good for not just Punjab, but also for Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He asked for all parties to talk together and find a solution.

The Chief Minister said that even though the province of Sindh has some concerns about the dam, these problems can be fixed by talking about them.

He called the dam a basic need for the country and said it is wrong to let politics stop it. He also mentioned that no province is offering money to help build the dam.

Speaking about recent floods, the Chief Minister said that Punjab's Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, called him during the floods, and he thanked her for this. He said that there should be no politics during natural disasters like floods and that his government has offered to help Punjab.