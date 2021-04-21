UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gandapur Strongly Condemns Insulting Attitude Of Khaqan Towards NA Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:09 PM

Gandapur strongly condemns insulting attitude of Khaqan towards NA Speaker

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday strongly condemned the insulting attitude of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi towards Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday strongly condemned the insulting attitude of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi towards Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

In a statement issued here, the minister said Shahid Khaqan's derogatory language in the lower house of the parliament reflected his political training.

Amin Gandapur said the post of speaker National Assembly was always held in high esteem in line with the parliamentary tradition, even the toughest opponents were treated with dignity and respect.

In past, he said hardly any responsible political leader would have used such words against any speaker of the house.

He added that it would be even more regretful if the person who used defamatory words had held the highest office in the country in past.

The minister said Shahid Khaqan should immediately apologize to the speaker for his behavior and be careful in future to uphold democratic norms.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Parliament Post

Recent Stories

Vision of new Pakistan depicts Iqbal's philosophy: ..

3 minutes ago

Rs.2.2 bln development package finalized for Zakha ..

3 minutes ago

Rs 930m recovered from 83000 Mepco defaulters in 9 ..

3 minutes ago

Super League dead as Italian and Spanish clubs fol ..

3 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for the city Multan

10 minutes ago

Kite Flying Disrupting NTDC Transmission Network: ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.