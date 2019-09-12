Gandapur terms UNHRC joint declaration against curfew, HR violation in IOK encouraging

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday said that United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) joint declaration against curfew and human rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) was encouraging

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday said that United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) joint declaration against curfew and human rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) was encouraging.

In a statement, the minister said that it was positive results of pro-active diplomacy of Pakistan. He said that success on diplomatic front would play a vital role in the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

The Minister said that India has imposed curfew in IOK and termed it economic murder of Kashmiri people.

He said that in Occupied valley people are facing shortage of food and medicine due to 38 days long curfew and restrictions.

He said that India had always created problems of bigtory either it was UN resolutions or bilateral dialogue.

He said that India Hindu extremists' fascist agenda was very dangerous for the whole region.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that Modi's fascist agenda will not be allowed to succeed. He said that even kids of Pakistan and Kashmir have spirit of Hussain (RA).

He said that India's state terrorism can't stop people of Kashmir from struggle for right of self determination.

He said that Pakistan will go to any extent for provision of right of self determination to people of Kashmir.