Gandapur To Inaugurate Work On Road From Darra Pezu To Sheikh Badin On Oct 16

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur would inaugurate construction work on road from Dara Pezu Bypass to Sheikh Badin National Park, a historic Hill Station on October 16th.

Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur and Administration officials along with National Logistic Cell officers would also participate in the inauguration ceremony.

Provincial Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur told APP that Sheikh Badin was a famous tourist resort located at the junction of Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat districts. Setup by the British it was the summer headquarters of Derajat Division.

He said access to the hill station was difficult due to the poor condition of the unpaved road which was regularly damaged by rainfall.

He said the provincial government had prepared a project for the construction of access roads to the historic tourist site of southern region, Sheikh Badin, to promote tourism in the province.

"Ecologically it's a great refugee for its rich biodiversity. It's slopes are covered with wild olive which under PM Imran Khan's olive initiative will be grafted to create a local economy," the minister added.

He said the Heritage buildings at the top would be rehabilitated for adaptive re-use as restaurants and guest houses, adding that it would provide job opportunities for local residents.

"It will be the jewel of South KP", he added.

The hill station was at an altitude of 4516 ft above sea level. Due to the significant elevation, the climate was pleasant in summer while in winter it was a bit harsh due to snowfall.

