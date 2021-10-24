Gandapur urges world to play role in early resolution of Kashmir dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Sunday said the world must look for early and permanent solution of the Kashmir dispute by ensuring implementation on the United Nations Security Council resolutions on right to self-determination.

In his message on the occasion of 74th foundation day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir he pledged to support Kashmiri people in their just freedom struggle till it reaches to its logical end through liberation of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Gandapur said the Indian occupation forces have intensified extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris in so-called "cordon-and-search" operations but could not diminish their struggle for right to self-determination.

Pakistan would continue to expose all brutal acts and ugly face of India to the world, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, has raised the voice of oppressed people of Kashmir at every key forum and awared the world about ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK.