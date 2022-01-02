Gandapur visits Gorgat Tree, Sethi House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD), Faisal Amin Gandapur Sunday visited the historical building of Gorgat Tree, Sethi House in the interior city.

He visited various sections of the historic heritage and collected knowledge about their history and cultural importance. Director Archaeology, Dr Abdul Samad and Waqar Ali Khan also accompanied him during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur appreciated the performance of the Archaeology Department in better looking after the historic heritage. He said that living nations always keep their history and culture alive and the Archaeology Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is performing its responsibility in this regard in a better manner.

He said that being an international tourist, who has visited over 80 countries and himself is he student of world history and culture is confident that the highlighting of the touristic and historic spots of the country in general and KP in particular can turn the whole region into a hub of international tourism.

He said that after the restoration of peace and end of terrorism the possibility of the tourists' boom has brightened and can utilize it for earning huge foreign exchange to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people.