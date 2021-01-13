UrduPoint.com
Gandapur Vows To Support KPL At All Levels

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday vowed to support the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) at all levels, providing an opportunity to Kashmiri youth to show their talent through sports.

"Kashmiri people have always loved cricket and the KPL would go a long way to project Kashmir globally," the minister said while addressing at launching ceremony of Muzaffarabad Tigers (KPL Team), here.

He paid tribute to the league organizers to highlight the Kashmir issue in a befitting manner.

Gandapur said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively pursued the Kashmir case at every international forum to rise the plight of oppressed people.

"All out efforts would be made to make the event successful," he remarked.

Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Talha Mahmood and former cricketer Shahid Afridi also attended the event.

