Open Menu

Gandapur’s Maiden Speech As CM Lacked Essence Of Public Welfare: PML-N Spox

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Gandapur’s maiden speech as CM lacked essence of public welfare: PML-N spox

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial spokesman Ikhtiar Wali on Friday said the newly-elected Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in his maiden speech did not speak a word about the development of the province.

Reacting to KP CM’s speech in the House, he deplored that the new KP CM ignored the welfare of 40 million people of the province.

“I wish the newly elected Chief Minister in his speech had made announcement to expose the corruption of billions of rupees in KP Sehat Card, BRT, Malam Jabba, billion trees and school furniture projects,” he said.

Wali said that nobody should be allowed to attack the state institutions by any means.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Corruption Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Billion Million

Recent Stories

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

2 hours ago
 IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Mi ..

IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah

3 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

3 hours ago
 Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

3 hours ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

4 hours ago
 Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

16 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

18 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

17 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan