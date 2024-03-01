Gandapur’s maiden speech as CM lacked essence of public welfare: PML-N spox

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial spokesman Ikhtiar Wali on Friday said the newly-elected Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in his maiden speech did not speak a word about the development of the province.

Reacting to KP CM’s speech in the House, he deplored that the new KP CM ignored the welfare of 40 million people of the province.

“I wish the newly elected Chief Minister in his speech had made announcement to expose the corruption of billions of rupees in KP Sehat Card, BRT, Malam Jabba, billion trees and school furniture projects,” he said.

Wali said that nobody should be allowed to attack the state institutions by any means.